Opera Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Opera Stock Performance

Opera stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. Opera has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Opera in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

