Opera Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.
Opera stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. Opera has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $28.58.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
