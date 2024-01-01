Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.