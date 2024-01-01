Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 262,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,829,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,398,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

ORCL traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $105.43. 6,899,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,153,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

