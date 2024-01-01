O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,018.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $950.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $959.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $943.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.