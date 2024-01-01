Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Orica Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of OCLDY stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Orica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

