Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,530.7 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $38.38 during trading hours on Monday. Orion Oyj has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

