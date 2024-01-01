Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,530.7 days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $38.38 during trading hours on Monday. Orion Oyj has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.
About Orion Oyj
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Oyj
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.