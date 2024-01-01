ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 944,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,663.0 days.

ORIX Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ORIX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

