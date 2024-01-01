ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 944,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,663.0 days.
ORIX Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ORIX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.
ORIX Company Profile
