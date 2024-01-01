Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up about 1.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $109.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

