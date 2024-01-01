Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 576,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,876.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $9.72 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.