Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 576,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,876.5 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $9.72 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $9.83.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
