Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

