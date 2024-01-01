Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 4.8 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.19. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.87.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
