P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 18,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
