P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
P/F Bakkafrost Stock Up 8.0 %
About P/F Bakkafrost
P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.
