Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,271 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

