Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

