Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,795 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,749,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

