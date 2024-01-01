Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.2% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 63,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 335,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.