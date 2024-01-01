Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $783.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $407.27 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,841 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,357. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

