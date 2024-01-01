Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

