Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 1.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,242 shares of company stock worth $487,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Down 0.1 %

NTAP opened at $88.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

