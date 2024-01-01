Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

KHC stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

