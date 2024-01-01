Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,054 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

