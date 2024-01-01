Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

