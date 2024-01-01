Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,047,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 861,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
