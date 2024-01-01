PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Up 31.2% in December

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the November 30th total of 187,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on PC Connection

PC Connection Trading Down 1.7 %

CNXN traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $67.21. 51,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,256. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $693.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

About PC Connection

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.