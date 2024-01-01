Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW) Short Interest Down 31.1% in December

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLHW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Monday. 109,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.