Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 875,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 167,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. Pegasystems has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

