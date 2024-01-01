Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 262,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 282.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

Featured Stories

