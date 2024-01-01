Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.44.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Penns Woods Bancorp
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.