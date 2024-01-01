Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 3rd

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Shares of PRSO opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.98. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.05% and a negative return on equity of 110.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peraso will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
