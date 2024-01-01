PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,645,900 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 4,849,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.6 days.

PetroTal Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:PTALF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

