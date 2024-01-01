Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,527 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 835,004 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.11. 945,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

