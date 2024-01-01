Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,701. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

