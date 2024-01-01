Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,172 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.07. 2,085,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

