Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,014. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

