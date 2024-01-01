Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $170.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

