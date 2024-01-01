Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 323,574 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,574 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PRF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

