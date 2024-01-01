Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 520,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

