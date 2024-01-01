Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $471.56. 606,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

