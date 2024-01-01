Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,353 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IYW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.75. 371,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,732. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

