Pfizer (PFE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/18/2023 – Pfizer had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/14/2023 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2023 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Pfizer had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE remained flat at $28.79 on Monday. 30,363,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,240,955. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

