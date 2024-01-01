PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.39. 217,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

