Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 50 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Markel Group worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,419.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,764. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,401.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,432.38. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

