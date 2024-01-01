Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.85. 13,695,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,726,955. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

