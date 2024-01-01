Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,013 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 74.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CAE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

