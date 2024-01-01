Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 67,896 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.82% of Golar LNG worth $35,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,900 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $30,655,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $23,863,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 675,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,472. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

