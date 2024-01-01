Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $16.47 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.21. 3,236,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,259. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

