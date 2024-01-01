Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $20.60 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,596. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

