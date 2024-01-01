Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $25.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.00. The company had a trading volume of 533,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,708. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

