Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $44.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $237.22. 4,188,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.93 and a one year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

