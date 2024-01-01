Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. 11,305,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326,613. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

